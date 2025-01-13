Tuyển Sales Marketing Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam

Sales Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Cai Nao Warehouse, Lot 08, Street 05, Giang Dien Industrial Park, Giang Dien, Trang Bom, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

You will be part of our Contract Logistics team adding your leadership expertise + skills to the delivery of Operational Excellence. Your primary objective will be to provide administrative support across our warehouse +/or distribution activities through a number of different tasks. You will do this by working with a variety of internal + external stakeholders while focusing on the following key objectives:
• To complete all daily administrative duties, including but not limited to processing receipts, taking records, + processing inbound/outbound documentation.
• To ensure the accurate + timely input of all data in our systems, to ensure alignment between our systems + physical inventories.
• To complete all financial tasks such as issuing invoices along with supporting documents, preparation of billing statements, supporting the monthly closing activities + related tasks.
• To receive, issue + dispatch stock, handling communication between customers + team members.
• To ensure activities are in line with standard operating procedures (SOP), working instructions (WI) + in a manner that promotes the safety/ security of the working environment.
• To identify + implement solutions aimed at continuous improvements + cost saving.

Kuehne + Nagel Co., Ltd Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11th Floor, Vincom Center, 72 Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất