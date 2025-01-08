Tuyển Sales Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, Phạm Hùng, Keangnam, Mễ Trì, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Assist professional team in the preparation of financial statements, other types of reports and documents; eg: prepare skeletons of financial statements, format and print documents;

• Translate documents from Vietnamese into English and vice versa;

• Assist the KDC Department with other administrative tasks as and when needed.

• Manage library system.

• Participate to Reporting Innovation projects as assigned.

• Guide and monitor interns as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University or college graduate, with good command English; University graduate majoring in English is preferred.

• Good translation skill, translation experience in finance or accounting is preferred;

• Proficient in Microsoft office (Word, Excel and Power Point);

• Detail-oriented, hard-working, open-minded, honest, team work sprit and willing to apply new solutions/ tools for daily works.

• Strong organization and communication skills would be an advantage; and

• Enjoy working in a fast paced environment.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG

