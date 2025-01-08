Tuyển Sales Marketing Asean Law Firm LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Asean Law Firm LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Asean Law Firm LLC

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Asean Law Firm LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1st Floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, No.1, Thanh Nien Street, Truc Bach Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This is a full-time Legal Assistant/Legal Intern position hiring only.
We are recruiting entry level (No experience to less than 2 years experience only) Legal Assistant/Legal intern for both of our Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City offices.
-Assist a lawyer in the area of foreign direct investment (formation of foreign owned enterprises, joint-venture)
-Researching relevant laws and regulations under the supervision of a lawyer
-Draft various contracts and legal documents in English and Vietnamese
-Travelling from/to competent government authorities to submit documents/dossiers
-Liaise with government officers and negotiate for optimal outcomes for clients
-Improve intermediate lawyering skills and improve professional office working skills
-Grow to be a successful legal professional with highest level of professionalism and ethical mindset
-Other tasks and assignments deemed appropriate by a supervising staff/lawyer/director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor in Law by University in Vietnam (or last year in the University major in law)
- No experience to Less than 2 years of experience in law or legal field

Tại Asean Law Firm LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asean Law Firm LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asean Law Firm LLC

Asean Law Firm LLC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Q.Ba Dinh, Hanoi / Q.Tan Binh HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

