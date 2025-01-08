Tuyển Sales Marketing Asean Law Firm LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This is a full-time Legal Assistant/Legal Intern position hiring only.

We are recruiting entry level (No experience to less than 2 years experience only) Legal Assistant/Legal intern for both of our Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City offices.

-Assist a lawyer in the area of foreign direct investment (formation of foreign owned enterprises, joint-venture)

-Researching relevant laws and regulations under the supervision of a lawyer

-Draft various contracts and legal documents in English and Vietnamese

-Travelling from/to competent government authorities to submit documents/dossiers

-Liaise with government officers and negotiate for optimal outcomes for clients

-Improve intermediate lawyering skills and improve professional office working skills

-Grow to be a successful legal professional with highest level of professionalism and ethical mindset

-Other tasks and assignments deemed appropriate by a supervising staff/lawyer/director