Tuyển Sales Marketing Asean Law Firm LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Asean Law Firm LLC
- Hà Nội: 1st Floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, No.1, Thanh Nien Street, Truc Bach Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This is a full-time Legal Assistant/Legal Intern position hiring only.
We are recruiting entry level (No experience to less than 2 years experience only) Legal Assistant/Legal intern for both of our Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City offices.
-Assist a lawyer in the area of foreign direct investment (formation of foreign owned enterprises, joint-venture)
-Researching relevant laws and regulations under the supervision of a lawyer
-Draft various contracts and legal documents in English and Vietnamese
-Travelling from/to competent government authorities to submit documents/dossiers
-Liaise with government officers and negotiate for optimal outcomes for clients
-Improve intermediate lawyering skills and improve professional office working skills
-Grow to be a successful legal professional with highest level of professionalism and ethical mindset
-Other tasks and assignments deemed appropriate by a supervising staff/lawyer/director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- No experience to Less than 2 years of experience in law or legal field
Tại Asean Law Firm LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asean Law Firm LLC
