Tuyển Sales Marketing Chi Nhánh Phân Phối Miền Bắc – Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Thương Mại Thiên Hải làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A. General Responsibilities:

Having one of the most exciting responsibilities in the Marketing department, as a Field Marketing Supervisor, you will be the CEO of your own territory (multiple districts in key cities or full province), and together with your partners from Sales team, be accountable for driving its growth, developing & implementing all Marketing activities behind under the allocated resources, and fully empowered to drive bottom-up business proposals, making continuous learnings & improvements for your territory in very close collaboration & receiving strong supports from with Brand, Sales, and Analysis functions across the business.

In order to succeed in this role, you will need to have (1) a strong entrepreneur, commercial & analytical mindset, (2) advanced consumer-centric appreciation & deep understanding of your own territory to engage with the targeted consumers through impactful Marketing activities in your area to build brand growth - outclassing competitors, and (3) strong leadership & team-player quality to effectively collaborate with cross-functions to achieve common goals and successes.

The responsibilities consist through-the-line territorial commercial & consumer understandings; participation in the development & implementation of marketing programs/activations/visibility; management of resources; performance review & making corrective actions for continuous improvements to achieve the business objectives of your own territory.

You will embark on a highly rewarding journey where you can grow your leadership, commercial & analytical capabilities, and marketing experience with huge opportunities for career development within and outside of Vietnam in JTI..