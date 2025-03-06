Tuyển Sales Marketing United Nations International School of Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position: Learning Support 1:1 Teaching Assistant

Division: Elementary School

Reports to: Learning Support Lead; Divisional Principal or Deputy

Working Hours: 8:00 – 16:00, Monday through Friday

Contract Type: One-year service agreement, with possibility of extension

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications through the school recruitment portal at: https://www.applitrack.com/unishanoi/onlineapp/_application.aspx?posJobCodes=490&posFirstChoice=2020%20-%202021%20SCHOOL%20YEAR%20OPENINGS&posSpecialty=

Please note that only applications submitted via this portal will be considered.

Position Overview:

A Learning Support 1:1 Teaching Assistant assists Learning Support (LS) Teachers in implementing and supporting learning experiences that advance the intellectual, emotional, and social development of students within a safe and healthy learning environment.

The role of the 1:1 Learning Support Teaching Assistant is to support an individually assigned student in accessing the curriculum and developing identified social skills following the student’s Individual Learning Plan (ILP), Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP), or other support plans as directed by the Learning Support teacher/case manager.