Tuyển Sales Marketing United Nations International School of Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hà Nội: G9 Ciputra Tay Ho Hanoi, Vietnam
Position: Learning Support 1:1 Teaching Assistant
Division: Elementary School
Reports to: Learning Support Lead; Divisional Principal or Deputy
Working Hours: 8:00 – 16:00, Monday through Friday
Contract Type: One-year service agreement, with possibility of extension
HOW TO APPLY:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications through the school recruitment portal at: https://www.applitrack.com/unishanoi/onlineapp/_application.aspx?posJobCodes=490&posFirstChoice=2020%20-%202021%20SCHOOL%20YEAR%20OPENINGS&posSpecialty=
Please note that only applications submitted via this portal will be considered.
Position Overview:
A Learning Support 1:1 Teaching Assistant assists Learning Support (LS) Teachers in implementing and supporting learning experiences that advance the intellectual, emotional, and social development of students within a safe and healthy learning environment.
The role of the 1:1 Learning Support Teaching Assistant is to support an individually assigned student in accessing the curriculum and developing identified social skills following the student’s Individual Learning Plan (ILP), Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP), or other support plans as directed by the Learning Support teacher/case manager.
