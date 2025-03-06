Tuyển Sales Marketing United Nations International School of Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

United Nations International School of Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
United Nations International School of Hanoi

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại United Nations International School of Hanoi

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: G9 Ciputra Tay Ho Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position: Learning Support 1:1 Teaching Assistant
Division: Elementary School
Reports to: Learning Support Lead; Divisional Principal or Deputy
Working Hours: 8:00 – 16:00, Monday through Friday
Contract Type: One-year service agreement, with possibility of extension
HOW TO APPLY:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications through the school recruitment portal at: https://www.applitrack.com/unishanoi/onlineapp/_application.aspx?posJobCodes=490&posFirstChoice=2020%20-%202021%20SCHOOL%20YEAR%20OPENINGS&posSpecialty=
Please note that only applications submitted via this portal will be considered.
Position Overview:
A Learning Support 1:1 Teaching Assistant assists Learning Support (LS) Teachers in implementing and supporting learning experiences that advance the intellectual, emotional, and social development of students within a safe and healthy learning environment.
The role of the 1:1 Learning Support Teaching Assistant is to support an individually assigned student in accessing the curriculum and developing identified social skills following the student’s Individual Learning Plan (ILP), Behavior Intervention Plan (BIP), or other support plans as directed by the Learning Support teacher/case manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại United Nations International School of Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại United Nations International School of Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

United Nations International School of Hanoi

United Nations International School of Hanoi

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: G9 Ciputra, Phu Thuong, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

