Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Pernod Ricard Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Pernod Ricard Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Pernod Ricard Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Pernod Ricard Vietnam

Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Tại Pernod Ricard Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 26th Floor, Vietcombank Tower, No.5 Cong Truong Me Linh, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY
To manage, operate and evaluate the activities of the inventory management basing on Budget/Demand Planning aligned by BOM
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
1. Managing sell-in forecasting
• Coordinate with Sales team to share sale-in performance and stocks positions (including stock on hand, stocks in transit (PRV & sea-hub), replenished stocks) on monthly basic to support Forecasting/Demand Planning review/input.
• Keep updating other related departments (Sales team, Finance, Marketing) about stocks situation, new products information, SKU positions (new created, restage rolling, deleted, active/inactive)
• Closely work with Sales team to deplete old format products, control launch timing of restaged SKU & new ones.
• Manage sell-in forecast to be in line with budget, LE.
• Reviewing forecast / demand planning submitted by Sales team.
• Prepare monthly replenishment plan/ net requirements to Brand Owners (CBL, PRS) basing on Monthly Demand Planning aligned by BOM.
• Work with brand companies about stock allocations to Vietnam market. Check forecast and stock depletion vs allocations.

Pernod Ricard Vietnam

Pernod Ricard Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Head Office: 26th Floor, Vietcombank Tower, No.5 Cong Truong Me Linh, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

