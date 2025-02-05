Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Pernod Ricard Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

To manage, operate and evaluate the activities of the inventory management basing on Budget/Demand Planning aligned by BOM

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

1. Managing sell-in forecasting

• Coordinate with Sales team to share sale-in performance and stocks positions (including stock on hand, stocks in transit (PRV & sea-hub), replenished stocks) on monthly basic to support Forecasting/Demand Planning review/input.

• Keep updating other related departments (Sales team, Finance, Marketing) about stocks situation, new products information, SKU positions (new created, restage rolling, deleted, active/inactive)

• Closely work with Sales team to deplete old format products, control launch timing of restaged SKU & new ones.

• Manage sell-in forecast to be in line with budget, LE.

• Reviewing forecast / demand planning submitted by Sales team.

• Prepare monthly replenishment plan/ net requirements to Brand Owners (CBL, PRS) basing on Monthly Demand Planning aligned by BOM.

• Work with brand companies about stock allocations to Vietnam market. Check forecast and stock depletion vs allocations.