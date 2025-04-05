Tuyển Social Media TKG Taekwang VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

- Checking data/document related to VAT, FCT, project, Statis reports to Authorities.

- Preparing, submitting, declaration to Tax dept. Reports: VAT, FCT, Statistic

- Preparing and submit the Tax authority to register tax-code for employee’s dependent

- Controlling data of VAT, FCT, projects, tax code of dependent in Accounting book/system

- Arrange and store accounting document related

- And other duties as assigned