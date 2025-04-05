Tuyển Social Media TKG Taekwang VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 400 - 650 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại TKG Taekwang VINA
- Đồng Nai: #8, 9A Road, Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park, An Binh Ward, Bien Hoa City
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 USD
- Checking data/document related to VAT, FCT, project, Statis reports to Authorities.
- Preparing, submitting, declaration to Tax dept. Reports: VAT, FCT, Statistic
- Preparing and submit the Tax authority to register tax-code for employee’s dependent
- Controlling data of VAT, FCT, projects, tax code of dependent in Accounting book/system
- Arrange and store accounting document related
- And other duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Knowledge of accounting, finance
- At least 2 years\' experience in accounting, tax
- Good at English communication and MS office.
Tại TKG Taekwang VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TKG Taekwang VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
