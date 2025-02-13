Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description: Receive information from adidas with the technical team and adidas.

- Prepare raw material orders and create data based on raw material maps and basic colors

- Calculate product costs

- Work with suppliers to develop new materials and ensure they have been tested and approved according to adidas standards. Check material issues before mass production such as: color transfer, quality, material delivery time, MOQ…

- Monitor and evaluate progress at the sample stage from material preparation, cutting, sewing, assembly, sample quantity before sending to adidas.

- Check and sign production samples / PFC before mass production.

- Meet with the technical team to understand the problem and make recommendations for the project before mass production

- Prepare technical notes for the production side before mass production to ensure there is no missing information.

- Check confirmation samples to ensure they are correct before sending to production.

Mô tả công việc: Nhận thông tin từ adidas với đội ngũ kỹ thuật và adidas.

- Chuẩn bị đơn hàng nguyên liệu và tạo dữ liệu dựa trên bản đồ nguyên liệu và màu sắc cơ bản

- Tính giá thành sản phẩm