Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
- Đồng Nai: Khu Công Nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 1, Xã Phú Hội, huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job description: Receive information from adidas with the technical team and adidas.
- Prepare raw material orders and create data based on raw material maps and basic colors
- Calculate product costs
- Work with suppliers to develop new materials and ensure they have been tested and approved according to adidas standards. Check material issues before mass production such as: color transfer, quality, material delivery time, MOQ…
- Monitor and evaluate progress at the sample stage from material preparation, cutting, sewing, assembly, sample quantity before sending to adidas.
- Check and sign production samples / PFC before mass production.
- Meet with the technical team to understand the problem and make recommendations for the project before mass production
- Prepare technical notes for the production side before mass production to ensure there is no missing information.
- Check confirmation samples to ensure they are correct before sending to production.
Mô tả công việc: Nhận thông tin từ adidas với đội ngũ kỹ thuật và adidas.
- Chuẩn bị đơn hàng nguyên liệu và tạo dữ liệu dựa trên bản đồ nguyên liệu và màu sắc cơ bản
- Tính giá thành sản phẩm
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI