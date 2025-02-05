Tuyển Social Media POSCO VST CO., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại POSCO VST CO., Ltd
- Đồng Nai: Số 319B, Khu công nghiệp Nhơn Trạch I, xã Phước Thiền, huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Recruitment (posting job information, searching and screening application forms, arranging interview time...)
• Recording documents of employees, giving an introduction to new employees
• Follow-up and reporting resignation employment situations
• Planning and reports on recruitment metrics and strategies HR
• Rewards-related tasks (Create AP, record and make reports related to rewards)
• Creating AP and requesting payment expenses for the department (taxi expenses, public relations expenses, team building expenses, etc.)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University degree
• Good English communication
• Good communication skills
• Priority for candidates who have recruitment experience
• Presentation skills, good persuasion
Tại POSCO VST CO., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại POSCO VST CO., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
