Tuyển Social Media POSCO VST CO., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSCO VST CO., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
POSCO VST CO., Ltd

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại POSCO VST CO., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Số 319B, Khu công nghiệp Nhơn Trạch I, xã Phước Thiền, huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Recruitment (posting job information, searching and screening application forms, arranging interview time...)
• Recording documents of employees, giving an introduction to new employees
• Follow-up and reporting resignation employment situations
• Planning and reports on recruitment metrics and strategies HR
• Rewards-related tasks (Create AP, record and make reports related to rewards)
• Creating AP and requesting payment expenses for the department (taxi expenses, public relations expenses, team building expenses, etc.)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Age: 22 ~ 27
• University degree
• Good English communication
• Good communication skills
• Priority for candidates who have recruitment experience
• Presentation skills, good persuasion

Tại POSCO VST CO., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại POSCO VST CO., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

POSCO VST CO., Ltd

POSCO VST CO., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: KCN Nhơn Trạch 1, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

