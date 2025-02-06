Tuyển Social Media Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
- Đồng Nai: Lô 225, KCN Amata, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Following activity from Development till production
- Receiving orders, assisting customers in the process of placing orders
- Participate in the production of samples, ensure the quality of samples before sending to customers
- Follow up, communicate with buyer to clear TP / Wash direction
- Work with production, engineering and quality management teams to ensure orders are delivered on time and up to quality standards
- Report to superiors on order-related metrics
- Conduct PP meeting with samples / production to clear information from buyer before starting bulk
- Work with buyer to get shade band approval on time
- Follow up garment test ensure all details passed as buyer requirements .
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
