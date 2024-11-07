Tuyển Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: UOA Tower, 06 Tân Trào, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Responsible for e-commerce marketing planning, product management, promotion, sales, livestream, after-sales service and other operations of all e-commerce platforms.

2. Focusing on the promotion plan of the e-commerce platform throughout the year, integrating and utilizing various promotional games of e-commerce, planning and carrying out effective promotion programs, improving overall sales and achieving annual sales targets.

3. Responsible for the daily maintenance of the online official stores (Shopee & Tiktokshop are focus), master the resource characteristics of the e-commerce channel, strive for resources to promote the brand and products, and optimize the ranking of stores and commodities.

4. Responsible for e-commerce livestream from planning, operation, human resources management, performance enhancement

5. Responsible for carrying out and coordinating with marketing activities

6. Execute different channels’ promotion activities, copywriting, designs, videos. Collaborative design team to complete visual output and on-site advertising

7. Responsible for collecting market and industry information and providing effective reaction plans.

8. Carry out the PCI management for the channels and support the stock supply.

9. Monitors daily sales and tracks progress. Output monthly sales and operation report and find out the business growth chances.

10. Build a close relationship with the platform to get support for the traffic.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Familiar with the operating rules of major e-commerce platforms, with excellent channel management capabilities and customer relationship management capabilities, priority is given.

2. Excellent Communication skills – must be able to clearly describe plans and strategic vision to the marketing and management.

3. Ability to master the psychological needs of online shoppers and have the ability to plan and organize store activities;

4. Fluently in English, can speak Chinese will be preferred

5. 3 years and above of working experience as the e-com business, working with famous Consumer electronics brands or its distributor would be preferred

6. Strong market sensitivity and insight;

7. Data analysis capabilities, sensitive to related sales data;

8. New e-commerce (Tiktokshop) experience is a plus.

Tại GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary & bonus, and 13th salary

- Social insurance, Health insurance & Unemployment insurance

- Sponsored PVI Health Insurance

- Active & challenging environment and Promotion opportunities

- Company trip, Team-building, Year-End Party

- Buy the company’s product with discount price

- Other attractive benefits as company policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin