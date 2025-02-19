Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Đường Xuân Thủy, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD
I. Description
• Navigos Search’s client is a startup developing AI S/W stacks for large-scale AI models
and GPU/NPU cluster systems. Navigos Search’s client operates clusters of hundreds
GPU/NPUs for development and testing purposes within its own data centers. It also
provides and manages on-premise and cloud infrastructure for a variety of customers.
• Navigos Search’s clientʼs System Engineer work with development teams in Korea to
install, integrate, and secure the H/W components of various systems they own or supply,
continuously automating this process.
II. Tasks
• Install/maintenance various equipment in data centers, including CPU/GPU/NPU
servers, high-speed interconnection networks such as InfiniBand and RoCE, storage
servers, and firewalls.
• Initialize system H/W components including firmware such as GPU/NPU device drivers,
communication libraries for clustering.
• Analyze and resolve the causes of various H/W errors.
• Provide overall management and technical consulting for the company's own/customer
operating infrastructure.
Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
