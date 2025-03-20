Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD
• Support End-User to troubleshoot defection (Windows OS, Office 365, mobile devices, computer networks, ...), record and resolve issues from end-users through the ticket system.
• Remote support: Aid users remotely though phone, chat, or remote desktop tools.
• Set up & Maintain IT equipment for users (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Projectors, Video Conference, Network Devices, Cable, Access Control, Face ID,...)
• Training: Provide training and guidance to users on using IT resources effectively.
• Manage IT Asset: Manage IT vendor; ensure IT asset and services readiness on employee onboarding day and revoking system access and services during offboarding;
• Manage Network system - server: Maintain stable operation, network connection, software inside and outside the office.
• Security: Assist in ensuring the security of IT systems, data and comply with IT and information security policies and procedures.
• Plan, research, and develop new IT services and solutions to enhance business efficiency.
• Collaborate with the Headquarters (Our client) on global IT projects and initiatives.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Exchange, and Intune.
• Proficiency in Microsoft 365 applications and Android device management.
• Knowledge of security solutions is an advantage.
• Power BI, troubleshooting and other skills.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
