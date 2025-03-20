Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

• Support End-User to troubleshoot defection (Windows OS, Office 365, mobile devices, computer networks, ...), record and resolve issues from end-users through the ticket system.

• Remote support: Aid users remotely though phone, chat, or remote desktop tools.

• Set up & Maintain IT equipment for users (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Projectors, Video Conference, Network Devices, Cable, Access Control, Face ID,...)

• Training: Provide training and guidance to users on using IT resources effectively.

• Manage IT Asset: Manage IT vendor; ensure IT asset and services readiness on employee onboarding day and revoking system access and services during offboarding;

• Manage Network system - server: Maintain stable operation, network connection, software inside and outside the office.

• Security: Assist in ensuring the security of IT systems, data and comply with IT and information security policies and procedures.

• Plan, research, and develop new IT services and solutions to enhance business efficiency.

• Collaborate with the Headquarters (Our client) on global IT projects and initiatives.