Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Tuyển System Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Navigos Search

System Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

• Support End-User to troubleshoot defection (Windows OS, Office 365, mobile devices, computer networks, ...), record and resolve issues from end-users through the ticket system.
• Remote support: Aid users remotely though phone, chat, or remote desktop tools.
• Set up & Maintain IT equipment for users (Desktops, Laptops, Printers, Projectors, Video Conference, Network Devices, Cable, Access Control, Face ID,...)
• Training: Provide training and guidance to users on using IT resources effectively.
• Manage IT Asset: Manage IT vendor; ensure IT asset and services readiness on employee onboarding day and revoking system access and services during offboarding;
• Manage Network system - server: Maintain stable operation, network connection, software inside and outside the office.
• Security: Assist in ensuring the security of IT systems, data and comply with IT and information security policies and procedures.
• Plan, research, and develop new IT services and solutions to enhance business efficiency.
• Collaborate with the Headquarters (Our client) on global IT projects and initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Strong knowledge of Microsoft services, including Azure AD, Microsoft
Exchange, and Intune.
• Proficiency in Microsoft 365 applications and Android device management.
• Knowledge of security solutions is an advantage.
• Power BI, troubleshooting and other skills.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-engineer-thu-nhap-800-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job342647
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm