Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 5, Tòa Everygolf, 63 Cổ Linh, Thạch Bàn, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer

Domain: Automotive (ADAS: Adaptive Cruise Control, Valet Parking, etc) & Aerospace (Drone Inspection System, etc).

Activities:

Analyze, define and manage requirements (to understand the real customer needs), ensuring full traceability from high-level requirements down to detailed design elements and system tests.

Develop comprehensive system models using UML/SysML/Arcadia Method to represent the system’s architecture and ensure that they meet all functional, performance and interface requirements.

Support the transition of systems engineering from a document-heavy approach to a more model-centric approach, focusing on the use of MBSE to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and clarity in system design and development.

Model system specifications using Sim4Sys, Papyrus, and Sim4Sys-Designer in an Agile approach, enabling step-by-step modeling, testing, and documentation generation.

Validate system behaviors by testing them within the Sim4Sys Virtual Bench environment before moving to physical implementation.

Communicate technical capabilities and analyses effectively with both internal stakeholders and external customers, providing clear explanations, insights, and recommendations based on system models and analyses. Facilitate collaboration and ensure alignment with project goals and customer expectations.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Having background in Electrical & Electronics / Mechatronics/ Automotive/IT or equivalent.

Software development skills (C/C++, Javascript, JAVA, Python…).

Having basic knowledge of UML/SysML.

Good communication & presentation skills and team cooperation ability to work closely with both internal and external customers as well as the internal design team at the same time.

An interest in crafting digital models (defining and analyzing behaviors, interfaces, and parametric).

Ability to work independently as well as in a team and can continuously learn and improve the practice.

Good documentation skills.

Good English skills: Listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

Responsiveness, agility, persistence, discipline and willingness to take over responsibility.

Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comprehensive training with a chance for full-time conversion.

Competitive allowance to support interns financially.

Professional environment with mentorship and hands-on experience.

Have opportunity to work in Electric vehicle development project and testing with system/vehicle integration level.

Mon–Fri & alternative Saturday working schedule with 44 hours/week (optional).

Monthly budget for team activities, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vietsol

