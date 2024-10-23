Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/11/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Technical Leader

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
Đến 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 235

- 241 Cộng Hoà, Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements. Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product. Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions. Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams.
Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

