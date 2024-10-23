Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 235 - 241 Cộng Hoà, Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

Create high quality application and solutions, Analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements. Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product. Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions. Work on assigned tasks by a Direct Manager as well as coordinating among teams.

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from university or college majoring in IT or related major. Fluent in verbal and written English From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications. Experience managing a team of 5 to 10 members. Extensive experience with AWS, Azure, or GCP. At least 2 years experience work with client who speak english Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company‘s projects even if there is no problem at

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income upto 60M 2 month probation period with 100% salary. Participate in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the provisions of labor law. Participate in VBI health insurance 13th month salary, bonuses for holidays, New Year, weddings, birthdays,... Support for JLPT, ISTQB, AWS,... Parking fee allowance. Seniority allowance, excellent project bonus. Annual travel and vacation according to company policy. Annual health check-up. Opportunity to work in partner countries: Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

