Tuyển Tester INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lot 2C1 Mac Thai Tong Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi., Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

INFINIQ is a leading Korean corporation specializing provide comprehensive, high-quality data services tailored for autonomous vehicle development and systematic operation and specialized quality assurance (QA) services.

In this role, you will be involved in a fast-growing field (Automotive) with the newest technology trends. The successful candidate will be responsible for conducting rigorous testing on a variety of automotive software systems to ensure product quality, reliability, and compliance with specifications.

Come to us to become part of the trends of the times!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Develop and execute detailed test cases for automotive software including Cluster, AVN- audio video navigation and Telematics;

Perform testing to identify errors and ensure compliance with specifications, reporting any errors or problems identified during testing

Daily error reporting and tracking;

Coordinate with developers to verify errors.

Stay up to date with the latest testing tools, techniques, and industry trends.

Ability to coach for new members (for Senior level)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering or equivalent

Senior: Have 4 - 6 years of manual testing experience (strong in writing test cases)

Junior: Have 1 - 3 years of manual testing experience

Fresher: Minimum 6 months of manual testing experience

Can read specialized English documents. For Senior level, good English communication is required.

Logical thinking and good teamwork

Nice to have:

Having automotive testing experience is a plus

ISTQB Foundation Certifications

Automotive-specific development processes (IVI, ASPICE)

Knowing CANat and CANOes is a plus.

Tại INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary (Negotiable according to ability and experience).

5 working days/week: Monday - Friday, Day-off: Saturday - Sunday.

Working time: 8:00 - 17:00

Bonus on holidays, New Year, Birthday...; 13th-month salary

Social insurance on total salary

Training if you have no experience

Working in a multinational company, a modern and professional international working environment.

Enjoy benefits according to the Labor Law and other remuneration policies according to the company's regulations such as social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, company’s birthday leave, seniority bonus, periodic health examination

Overseas travel regime for employees who have outstanding contributions to the Company.

Training opportunities in Korea and other countries.

Prioritizing personal development, improving professional skills and expertise, and unleashing creativity, bosses, and colleagues are always ready to listen and help.

Participating in team building activities, birthday parties, and Tet holidays with many exciting activities.

The company has a pantry area, tea, and coffee that is refilled monthly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd

