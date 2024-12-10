Tuyển Tester INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Tester INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/01/2025
INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd

Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot 2C1 Mac Thai Tong Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi., Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

INFINIQ is a leading Korean corporation specializing provide comprehensive, high-quality data services tailored for autonomous vehicle development and systematic operation and specialized quality assurance (QA) services.
In this role, you will be involved in a fast-growing field (Automotive) with the newest technology trends. The successful candidate will be responsible for conducting rigorous testing on a variety of automotive software systems to ensure product quality, reliability, and compliance with specifications.
Come to us to become part of the trends of the times!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Develop and execute detailed test cases for automotive software including Cluster, AVN- audio video navigation and Telematics;
Perform testing to identify errors and ensure compliance with specifications, reporting any errors or problems identified during testing
Daily error reporting and tracking;
Coordinate with developers to verify errors.
Stay up to date with the latest testing tools, techniques, and industry trends.
Ability to coach for new members (for Senior level)
(for Senior level)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering or equivalent
Senior: Have 4 - 6 years of manual testing experience (strong in writing test cases)
Senior:
Junior: Have 1 - 3 years of manual testing experience
Junior:
Fresher: Minimum 6 months of manual testing experience
Fresher:
Can read specialized English documents. For Senior level, good English communication is required.
Logical thinking and good teamwork
Nice to have:
Having automotive testing experience is a plus
ISTQB Foundation Certifications
Automotive-specific development processes (IVI, ASPICE)
Knowing CANat and CANOes is a plus.

Tại INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary (Negotiable according to ability and experience).
5 working days/week: Monday - Friday, Day-off: Saturday - Sunday.
Working time: 8:00 - 17:00
Bonus on holidays, New Year, Birthday...; 13th-month salary
Social insurance on total salary
Training if you have no experience
Working in a multinational company, a modern and professional international working environment.
Enjoy benefits according to the Labor Law and other remuneration policies according to the company's regulations such as social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, company’s birthday leave, seniority bonus, periodic health examination
Overseas travel regime for employees who have outstanding contributions to the Company.
Training opportunities in Korea and other countries.
Prioritizing personal development, improving professional skills and expertise, and unleashing creativity, bosses, and colleagues are always ready to listen and help.
Participating in team building activities, birthday parties, and Tet holidays with many exciting activities.
The company has a pantry area, tea, and coffee that is refilled monthly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd

INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot 2C1, KĐT Nam Trung Yên, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job267623
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAOPIZ HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAOPIZ HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester Trường Đại học Thăng Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Đại học Thăng Long
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMZ
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NEXDATA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NEXDATA
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 13 Triệu TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam
6 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần VTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần VTI
Tới 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ SỐ MED-ON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ SỐ MED-ON
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH WAKESIZE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WAKESIZE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần giải pháp và nguồn lực công nghệ Itsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần giải pháp và nguồn lực công nghệ Itsol
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Tester Magenest.,JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Magenest.,JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ MicroTech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ MicroTech
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester TOMOSIA Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu TOMOSIA Co.,Ltd
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần thương mại trực tuyến An Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại trực tuyến An Thịnh Phát
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm