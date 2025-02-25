Tuyển Tiếng Hàn Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Actively search for potential customers and source data to build a strong leads database

Make tele sales calls to potential customers

Consult and advise customers about course information

Efficient & high-quality implementation of after-sales and customer care at the Centre achieve renew target

Handle customer care activities at centers, feedbacks and complaint from the customers

Cooperate with Academic and Operations teams to maintain efficient campus operations

Provide necessary administrative support on materials to all teachers during their working hours

Carrying out essential administrative tasks to ensure the smooth operations at the Center

Coordinating with HRTs to find out how to take care and support students

Handle complaints from parents. (CS Management)

Arrange and support meeting teachers & parents

Arrange the mid-term, final tests, reports, and certificates and collect test result. (Score / PLP Management)

Tracking and enrolling students in classes combined with Operation Supervisor to arrange schedule buses for students (Shuttle Management)

Other tasks assigned by managers.