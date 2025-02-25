Tuyển Tiếng Hàn Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Hàn Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12 days/year. Tuition fee discount for family members according to the internal policy, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Actively search for potential customers and source data to build a strong leads database
Make tele sales calls to potential customers
Consult and advise customers about course information
Efficient & high-quality implementation of after-sales and customer care at the Centre achieve renew target
Handle customer care activities at centers, feedbacks and complaint from the customers
Cooperate with Academic and Operations teams to maintain efficient campus operations
Provide necessary administrative support on materials to all teachers during their working hours
Carrying out essential administrative tasks to ensure the smooth operations at the Center
Coordinating with HRTs to find out how to take care and support students
Handle complaints from parents. (CS Management)
Arrange and support meeting teachers & parents
Arrange the mid-term, final tests, reports, and certificates and collect test result. (Score / PLP Management)
Tracking and enrolling students in classes combined with Operation Supervisor to arrange schedule buses for students (Shuttle Management)
Other tasks assigned by managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong experience in sales (prior experience in the education sector would be a plus point)
‘Customer service’ mindset and result-oriented
Networking and Problem-Solving skills
Ability to collaborate as a team player.
Willingness to learn and adapt.
Basic computer skills
Good communication skills in KR/EN/VN
Ability to communicate with all staff and teams to support student and parent relations
Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng: 10 - 14 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI