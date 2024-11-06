Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Gò Vấp ...và 3 địa điểm khác
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assist in monitoring students’ work and ability to follow instructions.
Assist teachers with classroom discipline, assessing students, clarifying instructions, and checking homework.
Support teachers to deliver classes to meet the standards.
Communicate with parents, teachers, and other departments to closely track student’s learning progress.
Help teachers with registers/ attendance check/ record of work.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University students
Passion and interest in Teaching & Education
Good communication skills (in both English and Vietnamese).
Fluent in English, in both oral and written forms.
Customer-oriented, friendly, patient, proactive and highly organized
Please name your CV file in the format: Position - Full name - Location you want to apply
Passion and interest in Teaching & Education
Good communication skills (in both English and Vietnamese).
Fluent in English, in both oral and written forms.
Customer-oriented, friendly, patient, proactive and highly organized
Please name your CV file in the format: Position - Full name - Location you want to apply
Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary in line with experience and capability.
International working environment
Working with foreigners
International working environment
Working with foreigners
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI