Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in monitoring students’ work and ability to follow instructions.

Assist teachers with classroom discipline, assessing students, clarifying instructions, and checking homework.

Support teachers to deliver classes to meet the standards.

Communicate with parents, teachers, and other departments to closely track student’s learning progress.

Help teachers with registers/ attendance check/ record of work.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University students

Passion and interest in Teaching & Education

Good communication skills (in both English and Vietnamese).

Fluent in English, in both oral and written forms.

Customer-oriented, friendly, patient, proactive and highly organized

Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary in line with experience and capability.

International working environment

Working with foreigners

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

