Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Trợ giảng tiếng Anh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Gò Vấp ...và 3 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in monitoring students’ work and ability to follow instructions.
Assist teachers with classroom discipline, assessing students, clarifying instructions, and checking homework.
Support teachers to deliver classes to meet the standards.
Communicate with parents, teachers, and other departments to closely track student’s learning progress.
Help teachers with registers/ attendance check/ record of work.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University students
Passion and interest in Teaching & Education
Good communication skills (in both English and Vietnamese).
Fluent in English, in both oral and written forms.
Customer-oriented, friendly, patient, proactive and highly organized
Please name your CV file in the format: Position - Full name - Location you want to apply

Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary in line with experience and capability.
International working environment
Working with foreigners

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Giáo dục POLY

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 44 Phan Khiêm Ích, P. Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

