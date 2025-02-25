Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** DESCRIPTION:

• Coordinate with other departments to recruit and select suitable candidates for positions in the company. Organize training and development of employees, especially lecturers and support staff.

• Review and summarize personnel structure, determine recruitment needs and develop JD for each position.

• Monitor the storage and security of employee and teacher records

• Establish a system for evaluating employee performance and organize periodic evaluation sessions.

• Conduct administrative work including controlling facilities, stationery, office equipment, work schedules, meetings and events in the company.

• Represent the company's Board of Directors in internal and external relations with local authorities for business establishments.

• Resolve issues related to complaints and labor disputes.

• Develop regulations on salary, benefits, and treatment policies.

• Carry out insurance procedures for employees in accordance with the law.

• Coordinate with departments to plan and organize company events

• Advise the board of directors on strategic issues of human resources and administration, contributing to the overall development of the company.