Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Trưởng phòng hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng hành chính Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Công ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam, Đường B1, khu B, KCN Phố Nối A, Lạc Hồng, Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*** DESCRIPTION:
• Coordinate with other departments to recruit and select suitable candidates for positions in the company. Organize training and development of employees, especially lecturers and support staff.
• Review and summarize personnel structure, determine recruitment needs and develop JD for each position.
• Monitor the storage and security of employee and teacher records
• Establish a system for evaluating employee performance and organize periodic evaluation sessions.
• Conduct administrative work including controlling facilities, stationery, office equipment, work schedules, meetings and events in the company.
• Represent the company's Board of Directors in internal and external relations with local authorities for business establishments.
• Resolve issues related to complaints and labor disputes.
• Develop regulations on salary, benefits, and treatment policies.
• Carry out insurance procedures for employees in accordance with the law.
• Coordinate with departments to plan and organize company events
• Advise the board of directors on strategic issues of human resources and administration, contributing to the overall development of the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường B1, Khu B, KCN Phố Nối A, Hưng Yên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

