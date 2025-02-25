Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng hành chính Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam
- Hưng Yên: Công ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam, Đường B1, khu B, KCN Phố Nối A, Lạc Hồng, Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** DESCRIPTION:
• Coordinate with other departments to recruit and select suitable candidates for positions in the company. Organize training and development of employees, especially lecturers and support staff.
• Review and summarize personnel structure, determine recruitment needs and develop JD for each position.
• Monitor the storage and security of employee and teacher records
• Establish a system for evaluating employee performance and organize periodic evaluation sessions.
• Conduct administrative work including controlling facilities, stationery, office equipment, work schedules, meetings and events in the company.
• Represent the company's Board of Directors in internal and external relations with local authorities for business establishments.
• Resolve issues related to complaints and labor disputes.
• Develop regulations on salary, benefits, and treatment policies.
• Carry out insurance procedures for employees in accordance with the law.
• Coordinate with departments to plan and organize company events
• Advise the board of directors on strategic issues of human resources and administration, contributing to the overall development of the company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI