Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Implementing the tasks and document on manufacturing and assembling technique for the workshops.
- Make/ Update Work instruction, Check sheet, Inspection Standard for production.
- Technical support for production, control KD part list change, change point, norm of materials.
- Take part in developing new models for production.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University degree in Automotive Engineering.
- Minimum 2 years of experience in the automotive manufacturing industry.
- Deep understanding of manufacturing processes and assembly techniques in the automotive industry.
- Experience in creating production documents (work instructions, inspection sheets, inspection standards).
- Proficiency in Auto CAD and MS Office.
- Ability to communicate and write reports in English (TOEIC from 600 or equivalent certificate is preferred).
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
