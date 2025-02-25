Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Implementing the tasks and document on manufacturing and assembling technique for the workshops.

- Make/ Update Work instruction, Check sheet, Inspection Standard for production.

- Technical support for production, control KD part list change, change point, norm of materials.

- Take part in developing new models for production.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree in Automotive Engineering.

- Minimum 2 years of experience in the automotive manufacturing industry.

- Deep understanding of manufacturing processes and assembly techniques in the automotive industry.

- Experience in creating production documents (work instructions, inspection sheets, inspection standards).

- Proficiency in Auto CAD and MS Office.

- Ability to communicate and write reports in English (TOEIC from 600 or equivalent certificate is preferred).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin