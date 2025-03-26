Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 74/1/2 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop rapid prototypes of the game logic and mechanics based on the game design document

Become a game master who doesn’t code by request but codes to create an amazing game experience

Innovate technical solutions to ensure game performance and unique game features

Be a member of a scrum team & deliver work by tasks/story point

Brainstorm to make clear game ideas, and technical solutions for any game features

Design document and implement the graphics assets, animations, and UI elements to deliver a fully working game.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from university/ college in Computer Science, Information Technology or related fields.

Experience in game development (Unity is preferred but if you are a devoted learner, everything is acceptable)

At least 2 years of experience developing mobile games on your projects (level Fresher)

level Fresher

Experience in writing extra native codes (C# /C++/ Javascript/ or Objective-C)

Knowledge of node.js Server / Backend / or NoSQL Database is also a bonus

High sense of responsibility, focusing on solutions and results, having a positive and get-thing-done attitude.

Ability to take initiative and ownership in work;

Desire to work in a Technology start-up and dynamic environment with a high adaptation level;

Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Equipped with a PC or laptop.

Competitive salary based on interview results.

Annual salary review & 13th-month salary.

Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance

Teambuilding activities & Company events across the year.

Healthcare, Learning Package

Join our young, multi-national and multi-cultural team of talents.

Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

