Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Unity Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
- Hồ Chí Minh: 74/1/2 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop rapid prototypes of the game logic and mechanics based on the game design document
Become a game master who doesn’t code by request but codes to create an amazing game experience
Innovate technical solutions to ensure game performance and unique game features
Be a member of a scrum team & deliver work by tasks/story point
Brainstorm to make clear game ideas, and technical solutions for any game features
Design document and implement the graphics assets, animations, and UI elements to deliver a fully working game.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in game development (Unity is preferred but if you are a devoted learner, everything is acceptable)
At least 2 years of experience developing mobile games on your projects (level Fresher)
level Fresher
Experience in writing extra native codes (C# /C++/ Javascript/ or Objective-C)
Knowledge of node.js Server / Backend / or NoSQL Database is also a bonus
High sense of responsibility, focusing on solutions and results, having a positive and get-thing-done attitude.
Ability to take initiative and ownership in work;
Desire to work in a Technology start-up and dynamic environment with a high adaptation level;
Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary based on interview results.
Annual salary review & 13th-month salary.
Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance
Teambuilding activities & Company events across the year.
Healthcare, Learning Package
Join our young, multi-national and multi-cultural team of talents.
Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
