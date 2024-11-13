Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MONIQ TAP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MONIQ TAP
- Hồ Chí Minh: 147 Huy Cận, KDC Gia Hòa, Phước Long B, TP Thủ Đức, TP HCM, Quận 9
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu
Job Overview
Moniq Tap Co., LTD is seeking a passionate and talented UX/UI Design intern to join our growing team. You'll play a key role in creating exceptional user experiences for our mobile apps, ensuring they are both visually stunning and incredibly user-friendly for both Android and iOS users.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct user and market research to identify user needs and pain points specific to mobile app users
Conceptualize and deliver design solutions for mobile apps that provide seamless and delightful user experiences
Explore and present different design perspectives to enhance mobile app performance and usability
Continuously analyze user behaviors and feedback to drive iterative improvements in mobile app user interfaces
Develop mobile design systems, components, and user flows that are consistent across Android and iOS platforms
Collaborate with the Development team to ensure design fidelity during implementation
Work closely with Product Owners to iterate designs based on user feedback, usability testing, and new mobile design trends.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree or student in Graphic Design, UX/UI, Computer Science, or a related field
Experience in designing mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms is a plus
Strong portfolio showcases your design projects
Ability to manage multiple design projects and meet deadlines
Conducting user research and competitive analysis for mobile apps
Up-to-date knowledge of mobile design trends and tools, such as Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and others
Excellent problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail
Strong communication and collaboration skills, especially within cross-functional teams
Bonus points for experience in the AI domain and mobile-specific challenges
Industry: Design, UX/UI, IT Software
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MONIQ TAP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive internship allowance
Potential for full-time employment upon successful performance
Opportunities for personal and professional growth
A balanced work environment with no overtime or unnecessary barrier
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MONIQ TAP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
