Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MONIQ TAP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Job Overview

Moniq Tap Co., LTD is seeking a passionate and talented UX/UI Design intern to join our growing team. You'll play a key role in creating exceptional user experiences for our mobile apps, ensuring they are both visually stunning and incredibly user-friendly for both Android and iOS users.

Key Responsibilities

Conduct user and market research to identify user needs and pain points specific to mobile app users

Conceptualize and deliver design solutions for mobile apps that provide seamless and delightful user experiences

Explore and present different design perspectives to enhance mobile app performance and usability

Continuously analyze user behaviors and feedback to drive iterative improvements in mobile app user interfaces

Develop mobile design systems, components, and user flows that are consistent across Android and iOS platforms

Collaborate with the Development team to ensure design fidelity during implementation

Work closely with Product Owners to iterate designs based on user feedback, usability testing, and new mobile design trends.

Job requirements

Bachelor's degree or student in Graphic Design, UX/UI, Computer Science, or a related field

Experience in designing mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms is a plus

Strong portfolio showcases your design projects

Ability to manage multiple design projects and meet deadlines

Conducting user research and competitive analysis for mobile apps

Up-to-date knowledge of mobile design trends and tools, such as Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and others

Excellent problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail

Strong communication and collaboration skills, especially within cross-functional teams

Bonus points for experience in the AI domain and mobile-specific challenges

Industry: Design, UX/UI, IT Software

Benefits

Competitive internship allowance

Potential for full-time employment upon successful performance

Opportunities for personal and professional growth

A balanced work environment with no overtime or unnecessary barrier

