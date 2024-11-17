Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Photographer/Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Photographer/Video Editor Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, phường Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Photographer/Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Editing various projects: TV show, game show, documentary,...
- Edit multi-format video content for multiple platforms, including YouTube and social media platforms, ensuring all content is aligned with the project's goals and identity
- Involve in creative process, brainstorm and giving idea from pre-production
- Coordinate with the content team to make videos according to the plan and orientation of each project

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have at least 2 years of experience in film editing for entertainment, music, movies, and game show projects.
- Proficient in video editing software: Adobe Products, Capcut, Final Cut Pro X,... and understanding of the post-production workflow
- Understanding the principles and limitations of social media platforms is a plus.
- Have creative thinking, good storytelling, good music taste, good trend catching

Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary and performance bonuses based on company performance.
12 days of annual leave, with 1 day off for birthdays.
Bi-annual job quality evaluations and salary reviews.
Annual health check-ups.
Bonuses for holidays, birthdays, weddings, sickness, and maternity leave.
Opportunities for domestic and international travel, team-building activities.
Comfortable, dynamic, and friendly working environment with ample opportunities for career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Central Point, 219 Trung Kính

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

