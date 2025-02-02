Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD

Mức lương Đến 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 5, tòa nhà PVI, số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD

- Implement, optimize ML models for computer vision, natural language processing & Q-learning problems.

- Crawl & process data from social platforms.

- Implement REST API to query & process data.

- Survey and research new algorithms to improve ML models.

- Report the task process to project manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Having background in the IT field, basic knowledge in machine learning, deep learning.

- Influent Python language, and have knowledge at least one of following framework: Pytorch, Tensorflow, Keras

- Good at critical thinking, data structure & algorithm

- Focus on AI/ML as career path.

- Having practical experience in AI/ML project.

- Having experience in Rest API (Django, FastAPI), database (SQL).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary up to 2000$, negotiation based on candidate's capacity; attractive & competitive benefit.

Performance Review with from 50% to 80% salary increase.

13th month salary bonus

Business performance bonus: According to the company's annual business performance results.

Make-up allowance for girls 1,000,000 VND/month

Project bonus.

Be issued with a health insurance card designed specifically for TDTers (Health insurance card AON).

For employees at Manager level and above, there is a separate benefit package.

Get exposed to Fintech projects.

Working in an international environment: Working with partners from many different countries.

Participating in a long-term training program for Core-team according to the development orientation of each individual.

The office is designed in the style of Co-working, with many entertainment facilities such as: coffee machine, treadmill, ping pong table...; dining area with free food and drinks; Hot and cold bathroom, washing machine.

Equipped with modern equipment such as high configuration Laptop, Macbook.

Be able to join hobby clubs such as football club, running club, happy stock trading club / forex / crypto, game tournaments...

100% support for company trips: Summer Holiday, Year End Party.

Receive gifts, participate in events on the occasions of June 1, Mid-Autumn Festival, March 8, October 20, Christmas, Company birthday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA

