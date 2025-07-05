Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/07/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
8 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa One Mount Bulding, KĐT Times City, số 458 Minh Khai, HB, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

One Mount is Vietnam’s largest technological ecosystem that creates solutions along the entire value chain, starting with retail, distribution, real estate, and financial services. Our mission is to build Vietnam’s most trusted ecosystem, empowering all people and businesses to realize their full potential at the intersection of technology and humanity.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
We are seeking highly skilled AI Engineers to enhance our product team. This position focuses on developing and implementing AI and data solutions within the real estate domain.
Build Data Pipelines: You\'ll directly build pipelines for collecting, processing, and standardizing real estate data (listings, transactions, legal documents, images, maps, etc.).
Develop Automated Valuation Models (AVM): Develop real estate valuation models based on big data.
Optimize Search & Recommendation Engines: Enhance search and product recommendation tools using Recommendation Systems and NLP (Natural Language Processing) algorithms.
Integrate AI into Products: Collaborate with software architects, GIS, backend, and product teams to integrate AI models into real-world products.
Implement & Improve ML Ops: Deploy, monitor, and continuously improve machine learning models in a production environment (ML Ops).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated with a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, AI, or equivalent fields.
Minimum of 2 years of practical experience in deploying ML/AI models.
Proficient in Python and related libraries: Pandas, Scikit-learn, XGBoost, PyTorch/TensorFlow.
Experienced with ETL systems, crawling, and big data processing.
Familiar with database systems: SQL & NoSQL (PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Elastic, BigQuery...).
Experience API-izing models and deploying machine learning models to the Cloud (GCP/AWS preferred).
Experience in PropTech, FinTech, AdTech platforms or data-driven products.
Experience processing digital map data (Geospatial, GIS, Google Maps, Mapbox...).
Knowledge of real estate, finance, investment, or online user behavior.
Logical thinking, ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and not afraid to experiment.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS AND PERKS
Salary & Allowances
13-month salary with annual performance bonus, project incentives, sales incentives (based on position)
Lunch allowance: 730.000 VND/month
Special occasion bonus: 2.500.000VND/year
Annual leaves: Up to 20 days/year (based on levels)
Health: Social insurance, premium health insurance, yearly health check
Laptop, screen and other needed facilities/accounts/tools for work
Career Growth
Yearly salary review and promotion
Diverse career path: Management or Expert and functions rotation opportunity
Free learning sources in Udemy, Coursera, O’Reilly platforms; internal workshop, certification sponsorship, and exclusive mentoring from C-levels
Recognition and awards at team and organizational levels.
Grow your career with opportunities across the dynamic ecosystem of Techcombank & Masterise Group.
Access special loan offers with competitive interest rates and flexible grace period options tailored to your financial needs.
Working Environment
Open & collaborative working space fosters both individual focus and teamwork activities
Young, dynamic, and collaborative working atmosphere
Unwind zones: gaming, table tennis, yoga, gyms, bath rooms.
Personal lockers with QR code access.
Quarterly/yearly teambuilding & engaged internal events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Times City, số 458 Minh Khai, quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

