Tuyển Automation Tester Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Camso Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Camso Việt Nam

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Camso Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 5, đường số 23, khu công nghiệp Vietnam

- Singapore II

- A, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Job Overview
Work closely with Mechanical Maintenance Technician and production team to understand their
requirements and make action to full fill them based on Electrical/Automation field.
Undertake PM, repairs and improvements of the electrical and automation control systems for all
equipment in the plant.
2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
2.1. Ensure all safety principle is actually implemented in all activities of repair or PM.
2.2. Carry out Preventive maintenance and repair all equipment in the Electrical/Automation tasks
have been assigned.
2.3. Lead automation program with related functions/personnel
2.4. Lead improvement activities related to automation on assigned machine/area/projects.
2.5. Standardize current PLC program for all production lines
2.6. Owner historians system to tracking product issue
2.7. Lead/support project on electrical and automation field.
2.8. Propose to leader for upgrading, repairing components, parts of equipment to increase the
reliability of machine and reduce energy cost.
2.9. Troubleshoot and find out the root cause of the problems happen to all machines in the factory

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Camso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Camso Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Camso Việt Nam

Camso Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 05 VSIP II-A, Street 23, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park II-A, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

