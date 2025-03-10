Tuyển Automation Tester Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Overview

Work closely with Mechanical Maintenance Technician and production team to understand their

requirements and make action to full fill them based on Electrical/Automation field.

Undertake PM, repairs and improvements of the electrical and automation control systems for all

equipment in the plant.

2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

2.1. Ensure all safety principle is actually implemented in all activities of repair or PM.

2.2. Carry out Preventive maintenance and repair all equipment in the Electrical/Automation tasks

have been assigned.

2.3. Lead automation program with related functions/personnel

2.4. Lead improvement activities related to automation on assigned machine/area/projects.

2.5. Standardize current PLC program for all production lines

2.6. Owner historians system to tracking product issue

2.7. Lead/support project on electrical and automation field.

2.8. Propose to leader for upgrading, repairing components, parts of equipment to increase the

reliability of machine and reduce energy cost.

2.9. Troubleshoot and find out the root cause of the problems happen to all machines in the factory