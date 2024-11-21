Tuyển Pha chế Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Pha chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Prepare and serve drinks to customers.

Mix and match ingredients in order to create classic and innovative drinks in accordance with customers’ needs and expectations.

Interact with the hotel guests and ensure they have a great experience at the BAR or lounge

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have a good command of the English language

Working experience as a Bartender in a 4-5 star hotel

Possess strong customer service skills and enjoy interacting with customers

Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable depending on professional capacity

Type of labor contract: Fixed term / indefinite term

Full payment of insurance regimes: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance

Supported with all protective equipment and tools during work

Support 1 meal in shift

Free parking available

Regular training, opportunities for advancement.

13th month salary bonus and other holidays as prescribed

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia

