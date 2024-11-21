Tuyển Pha chế Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Pha chế Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Pha chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Prepare and serve drinks to customers.
Mix and match ingredients in order to create classic and innovative drinks in accordance with customers’ needs and expectations.
Interact with the hotel guests and ensure they have a great experience at the BAR or lounge
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have a good command of the English language
Working experience as a Bartender in a 4-5 star hotel
Possess strong customer service skills and enjoy interacting with customers
Working experience as a Bartender in a 4-5 star hotel
Possess strong customer service skills and enjoy interacting with customers
Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotiable depending on professional capacity
Type of labor contract: Fixed term / indefinite term
Full payment of insurance regimes: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance
Supported with all protective equipment and tools during work
Support 1 meal in shift
Free parking available
Regular training, opportunities for advancement.
13th month salary bonus and other holidays as prescribed
Type of labor contract: Fixed term / indefinite term
Full payment of insurance regimes: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance
Supported with all protective equipment and tools during work
Support 1 meal in shift
Free parking available
Regular training, opportunities for advancement.
13th month salary bonus and other holidays as prescribed
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI