Tuyển Pha chế Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Pha chế Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia

Pha chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Pha chế Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Pha chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Prepare and serve drinks to customers.
Mix and match ingredients in order to create classic and innovative drinks in accordance with customers’ needs and expectations.
Interact with the hotel guests and ensure they have a great experience at the BAR or lounge

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have a good command of the English language
Working experience as a Bartender in a 4-5 star hotel
Possess strong customer service skills and enjoy interacting with customers

Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable depending on professional capacity
Type of labor contract: Fixed term / indefinite term
Full payment of insurance regimes: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance
Supported with all protective equipment and tools during work
Support 1 meal in shift
Free parking available
Regular training, opportunities for advancement.
13th month salary bonus and other holidays as prescribed

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia

Công ty cổ phần Phú Gia

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-bartender-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job254325
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FT Industries Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH FT Industries Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH FT Industries Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 75 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/04/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH AN MEDIA
Tuyển Pha chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH AN MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH AN MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Vietcore
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Vietcore làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Vietcore
Hạn nộp: 14/03/2025
Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm và NGK Boost Juice Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm và NGK Boost Juice Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 7 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm và NGK Boost Juice Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FT Industries Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH FT Industries Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH FT Industries Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 75 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/04/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Hóa Chất Và Môi Trường Vũ Hoàng
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH AN MEDIA
Tuyển Pha chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH AN MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÀNH AN MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Vietcore
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Vietcore làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Vietcore
Hạn nộp: 14/03/2025
Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm và NGK Boost Juice Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm và NGK Boost Juice Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 7 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thực Phẩm và NGK Boost Juice Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Pha chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm