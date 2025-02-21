Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Brand Consistency: Ensure content and campaigns reflect each brand segment’s identity, tailoring strategies to align with Easia Travel’s global standards. Maintain brand integrity and consistency across channels, ensuring the brand’s voice resonates in each market.

- Contribute to the development of Easia Travel’s overall marketing strategy in collaboration with the Marketing Director.

- Market Collaboration with Sales Team: Develop relationships with key stakeholders across the Sales Team to ensure content resonates with market needs and supports business development goals.

- Brand Strategy: Develop digital-first content strategies for each brand to engage audiences across all markets. Develop brand strategies for each segment, creating tailored content that resonates with the target audience.

- Trade Show and Event: Help prepare for trade shows and coordinate Marketing Manager to ensure the timely delivery of key destination and brand-related collaterals to reinforce Easia Travel’s presence in key markets.

