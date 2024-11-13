Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Product Management

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 26 thảo điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Product development with lots of opportunities to challenge and develop yourself.
We are seeking self-motivated business analyst with an aptitude for just-in-time learning to evaluate business needs and map existing processes and data flows across the enterprise, with emphasis on data and workflows as well as data analytics and reporting. The role will help optimize supply chain and production workflows, enhance data sharing across multiple programs, support statistical analysis to explain what sales and operations data mean, and identify the business data needed to produce the most useful insights and future analytics.
Strong requirements analysis and communication skills required. Some data wrangling skills required. Fundamental data analytics skills required. Intermediate English skills required.
Responsibilities
Support and partner with clients and team members.
Collect and capture all relevant business knowledge.
Analyze business needs, interpret, map to processes and data.
Analyze analytics and reporting needs mapped to processes and data.
Analyze UI/UX needs mapped to processes and data.
Support team’s development of models and service components.
Contribute to data modeling and dictionary.
Clean, organize, and enrich data for reports and data visualization.
Verify all user stories/journeys/requirements are met, usable, complete and accurate.
Support quality assurance testing, product deployment, and user training.
Communicate insights and recommendations effectively.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in industrial engineering, data or computer science, information systems or equivalent experience.
Comfortable with statistics, probability, and linear algebra.
Experience using Python and SQL, with knowledge of data and software engineering/development.
Knowledge of enterprise-scale business and its data, analytics, and processes.
Strong critical thinking skills and attention to detail.
Good listening and interviewing skills.
Strong lean documentation and reporting skills.
Good English language skills.
Extras
Data visualization and exploration experience a plus.
Python and opensource development experience a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Income negotiated according to experience and ability, 13th month salary, bonus based on annual business results.
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance after signing the official labor contract.
Orientation, training and mentoring to master product and enterprise-scale operations knowledge, professional communication and presentation skills.
Empowered to experiment with prototyping and Linux lab environments.
Working in a friendly, young business environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26 thảo điền, phường thảo điền, quận 2, tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

