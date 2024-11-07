Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for Salesforce projects.

Analyze existing business processes and identify areas for improvement using Salesforce solutions.

Design and configure Salesforce applications to meet business needs, including custom objects, workflows, and reports.

Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure that solutions meet business requirements and quality standards.

Provide training and support to end-users on Salesforce functionalities and best practices.

Create and maintain documentation related to Salesforce configurations, processes, and user guides.

Stay updated on Salesforce features and best practices to recommend enhancements and optimizations.

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery and alignment with business goals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is required.

From 3+ years proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with a focus on Salesforce.

From 3+ years

Strong understanding of Salesforce platform capabilities, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, etc.

Proficiency in Salesforce configuration, reporting, and data management.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Salesforce certifications (e.g., Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce Business Analyst) are a plus.

Experience with Agile methodologies is preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

13th-month salary

14+ annual leaves per year

Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period

Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals

Annual company trips

Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)

International team with flexible working time + hybrid working

Tailor-made career path

Technical workshops and training courses

Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

