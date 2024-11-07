Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB:
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for Salesforce projects.
Analyze existing business processes and identify areas for improvement using Salesforce solutions.
Design and configure Salesforce applications to meet business needs, including custom objects, workflows, and reports.
Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure that solutions meet business requirements and quality standards.
Provide training and support to end-users on Salesforce functionalities and best practices.
Create and maintain documentation related to Salesforce configurations, processes, and user guides.
Stay updated on Salesforce features and best practices to recommend enhancements and optimizations.
Work with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery and alignment with business goals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is required.
From 3+ years proven experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with a focus on Salesforce.
From 3+ years p
Strong understanding of Salesforce platform capabilities, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, etc.
Proficiency in Salesforce configuration, reporting, and data management.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
Salesforce certifications (e.g., Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce Business Analyst) are a plus.
Experience with Agile methodologies is preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

