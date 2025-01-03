Tuyển Business Analyst NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION

• Gather business and system requirements from client

• Assist client to define requirements and suggest ideas

• Create Business Requirement Specification, System Requirement Specification, Use Case list and Use Case detail, User Story and wire frame for complex UCs (if needed)

• Transfer knowledge to offshore team

• Assist PM on project scope, estimation and planning

• Assist PM on requirement sign off process and project change requests

• Act as the bridge between client and offshore to clarify requirement with development team (developers, testers, UI designer) in both business and system analysis view and facilitate communication among internal team members

• Work with tester to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements, change requests and implementation

• Prepare test scripts, support and manage UAT and transition to production