Tuyển Business Analyst NashTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại NashTech
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown, 364 Đường Cộng Hòa, phường 13, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Gather business and system requirements from client
• Assist client to define requirements and suggest ideas
• Create Business Requirement Specification, System Requirement Specification, Use Case list and Use Case detail, User Story and wire frame for complex UCs (if needed)
• Transfer knowledge to offshore team
• Assist PM on project scope, estimation and planning
• Assist PM on requirement sign off process and project change requests
• Act as the bridge between client and offshore to clarify requirement with development team (developers, testers, UI designer) in both business and system analysis view and facilitate communication among internal team members
• Work with tester to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements, change requests and implementation
• Prepare test scripts, support and manage UAT and transition to production
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
