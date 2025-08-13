Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Collect, consolidate, and analyze data on pricing, supply-demand trends, production volumes, and inventory levels for coffee and agricultural commodities.

• Monitor global and domestic market trends, price fluctuations, and relevant trade policies.

• Prepare regular market reports and in-depth analytical reports to support business development and executive decision-making.

• Analyze business performance, costs, and profit margins for different markets and contracts.

• Coordinate with procurement, logistics, and sales teams to optimize the supply chain.

• Use data analysis tools (Advanced Excel, Power BI, Python/R – preferred) to visualize and interpret data.

• Provide strategic recommendations for business growth and risk management based on data insights and forecasts.

