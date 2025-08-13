Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Collect, consolidate, and analyze data on pricing, supply-demand trends, production volumes, and inventory levels for coffee and agricultural commodities.
pricing, supply-demand trends, production volumes, and inventory levels
• Monitor global and domestic market trends, price fluctuations, and relevant trade policies.
• Monitor global and domestic market trends
• Prepare regular market reports and in-depth analytical reports to support business development and executive decision-making.
• Prepare regular market reports and in-depth analytical reports
• Analyze business performance, costs, and profit margins for different markets and contracts.
• Analyze business performance, costs, and profit margins
• Coordinate with procurement, logistics, and sales teams to optimize the supply chain.
• Use data analysis tools (Advanced Excel, Power BI, Python/R – preferred) to visualize and interpret data.
• Provide strategic recommendations for business growth and risk management based on data insights and forecasts.
• Provide strategic recommendations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Economics, International Trade, Data Analytics, Statistics, or related fields.
Economics, International Trade, Data Analytics, Statistics, or related fields
• 1–3 years of experience in data/business analysis, preferably in coffee, agricultural commodities, or international trading.
• 1–3 years of experience
coffee, agricultural commodities, or international trading
• Proficient in advanced Excel; experience with Power BI, Tableau, or data analysis programming languages is a plus.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam

Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 56 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

