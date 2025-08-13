Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Collect, consolidate, and analyze data on pricing, supply-demand trends, production volumes, and inventory levels for coffee and agricultural commodities.
• Monitor global and domestic market trends, price fluctuations, and relevant trade policies.
• Prepare regular market reports and in-depth analytical reports to support business development and executive decision-making.
• Analyze business performance, costs, and profit margins for different markets and contracts.
• Coordinate with procurement, logistics, and sales teams to optimize the supply chain.
• Use data analysis tools (Advanced Excel, Power BI, Python/R – preferred) to visualize and interpret data.
• Provide strategic recommendations for business growth and risk management based on data insights and forecasts.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 1–3 years of experience in data/business analysis, preferably in coffee, agricultural commodities, or international trading.
• Proficient in advanced Excel; experience with Power BI, Tableau, or data analysis programming languages is a plus.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Ttd Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
