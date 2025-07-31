Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FE CREDIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà REE Tower, Số 9 Đoạn Văn Bò, Phường 12, Quận 4, Tp.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 3 USD
I. OBJECTIVES
The Unit Head of Data & Business Analytics will lead the development and execution of FE Credit’s Digital Banking Services data strategy to unlock value from data across the business. This role will drive data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, predictive modelling, and performance insights. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in business intelligence, data science, and stakeholder engagement, especially within financial services or consumer lending.
II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
2.1 Strategic Leadership
• Develop and own the enterprise data & analytics roadmap aligned with business priorities.
• Champion the adoption of data-driven culture across the organization.
• Partner with key business units (Sales, Risk, Collections, Marketing, Digital, Product, Finance) to identify analytics use cases and deliver insights to drive business growth and efficiency.
2.2 Data Management & Governance
• Oversee data quality, integrity, and consistency across internal systems and external sources.
• Collaborate with IT and Data Governance to ensure proper data architecture, privacy, and compliance (e.g., SBV regulations).
• Support the development of centralized data marts, reporting layers, and self-service analytics tools.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
