Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 3 USD

FE CREDIT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/08/2025
FE CREDIT

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FE CREDIT

Mức lương
15 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà REE Tower, Số 9 Đoạn Văn Bò, Phường 12, Quận 4, Tp.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 3 USD

I. OBJECTIVES
The Unit Head of Data & Business Analytics will lead the development and execution of FE Credit’s Digital Banking Services data strategy to unlock value from data across the business. This role will drive data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, predictive modelling, and performance insights. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in business intelligence, data science, and stakeholder engagement, especially within financial services or consumer lending.
II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
2.1 Strategic Leadership
• Develop and own the enterprise data & analytics roadmap aligned with business priorities.
• Champion the adoption of data-driven culture across the organization.
• Partner with key business units (Sales, Risk, Collections, Marketing, Digital, Product, Finance) to identify analytics use cases and deliver insights to drive business growth and efficiency.
2.2 Data Management & Governance
• Oversee data quality, integrity, and consistency across internal systems and external sources.
• Collaborate with IT and Data Governance to ensure proper data architecture, privacy, and compliance (e.g., SBV regulations).
• Support the development of centralized data marts, reporting layers, and self-service analytics tools.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FE CREDIT

FE CREDIT

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng trệt, 144 Cộng Hòa, P12, Q.Tân Bình

