Tuyển Business Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 3 USD

I. OBJECTIVES

The Unit Head of Data & Business Analytics will lead the development and execution of FE Credit’s Digital Banking Services data strategy to unlock value from data across the business. This role will drive data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, predictive modelling, and performance insights. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in business intelligence, data science, and stakeholder engagement, especially within financial services or consumer lending.

II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

2.1 Strategic Leadership

• Develop and own the enterprise data & analytics roadmap aligned with business priorities.

• Champion the adoption of data-driven culture across the organization.

• Partner with key business units (Sales, Risk, Collections, Marketing, Digital, Product, Finance) to identify analytics use cases and deliver insights to drive business growth and efficiency.

2.2 Data Management & Governance

• Oversee data quality, integrity, and consistency across internal systems and external sources.

• Collaborate with IT and Data Governance to ensure proper data architecture, privacy, and compliance (e.g., SBV regulations).

• Support the development of centralized data marts, reporting layers, and self-service analytics tools.