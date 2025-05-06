Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 628A Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze business requirements and develop clear, structured API documentation for internal systems and product platforms.

Define and implement standardized business analysis methodologies and best practices.

Act as a liaison between stakeholders and development teams to ensure accurate translation of business needs into technical solutions.

Conduct in-depth analysis of current business processes and recommend improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

Prepare comprehensive documentation including Business Requirements Documents (BRD), User Stories, Process Flows, and API Specifications (e.g., OpenAPI/Swagger/Postman).

Collaborate closely with development teams throughout the SDLC to support solution design and implementation.

Support business decision-making through the development of dashboards, reports, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Ensure that technical solutions contribute to both user experience and business productivity.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, Finance, or a related field.

2-4 years of experience working as a Business Analyst in software development companies.

Proven experience in writing high-quality technical documentation, particularly API documentation.

Fluent in English, both written and spoken.

Knowledge or passion for sports, especially football (soccer), is an advantage.

Familiarity with Figma or similar tools for UI/UX collaboration is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salaries and bonuses

Participate in work vacations and teambuilding activities.

Many bonuses on big occasions such as April 30, September 2, birthdays, or help for weddings, funerals, Tet presents, and Mid-Autumn gifts.

Happy hours every Thursday

Clear and comprehensive wage and bonus review policy every year

13th month wage plus annual bonuses (based on business scenario)

Opportunity to sign up for a 5-star gym

Participate in after-hours activities like football, badminton, game tournaments, and gym opening.

Beautiful rooms with numerous conveniences in the office.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT

