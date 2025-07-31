Tuyển Business Analyst Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General Purpose:

Business Analyst Manager is responsible for supervise the team to handle for understanding the user’s business need, capturing the domain expertise that the business has, and translating this accurately into a succinct requirements document that will serve as the input to the system developers.

Main Task & Responsibilities:

The main tasks and responsibilities include but not limit to:

1. To lead the Business Analyst Team with main responsible for the coordination between business’ users and system development team to ensure all applications are well-developed and enhanced as business needs.

2. Leads requirements analysis and verification, ensuring that requirement statements are complete, consistent, concise, comprehensible, traceable, feasible, unambiguous, and verifiable, and that they conform to standards;

3. Document the user’s business requirements in detail, (requirement specifications) with all assumptions and caveats included;

4. Participate in peer reviews and inspections of requirements documents. Participate in peer reviews of work products derived from requirements specifications to ensure that the requirements were interpreted correctly;