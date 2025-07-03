Tuyển Business Analyst Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 18 USD

Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/08/2025
Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Business Analyst

Mức lương
800 - 18 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P. Sài Gòn

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 800 - 18 USD

***Senior Digital Platform Business Analyst
1. Develop mid-to-long-term product strategy planning for digital platforms, ensuring alignment with market and user needs through market research, stakeholder interviews, and competitive analysis.
2. Lead the BA/PM team, prioritize development based on resource allocation, and support team members in developing their professional skills.
3. Manage project timelines, collaborate closely with business and IT development teams, and facilitate cross-functional communication to ensure smooth execution and high product quality.
4. Analyze data and user feedback, establish product tracking methods, and develop optimization strategies.
5. Execute other tasks assigned by management to support business growth and achieve team objectives.
***Junior Digital Platform Business Analyst
1. Requirement Gathering & Analysis: Conduct user interviews, data analysis, and competitor research to propose effective solutions.
2. Feature Planning & Design: Draft Business Requirement Documents (BRD), create wireframes, and participate in User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to ensure functionality meets business needs.
3. Project Management: Coordinate with IT, marketing, underwriting, and claims teams to ensure development timelines and quality standards are met.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 6, The World Center Building, 46-48-50 Pham Hong Thai Str, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1,Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

