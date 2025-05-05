Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Phú Mỹ Hưng, 8 Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, Quận 7

Formulates and defines system scope and objectives through research and fact-finding combined with an understanding of applicable business systems and industry requirements.

Devises or modifies procedures to solve complex problems considering computer equipment capacity and limitations, operation time and form of desired results.

Define context and needs of business or organization and recommend solutions to meet the requirements and bring values to stakeholders and projects.

Includes analysis of business and user needs, documentation of requirements (Activity Diagram, Sequence Diagram, State Diagram, Cash flow, API doc, SRS, FRS, PRD,...) and translation into proper system requirement specifications.

Influences business partners and service providers regarding priorities, hardware/software selection and/or vendor selection.

Analyzes marketplace, industry, company, technology trends and best practices, vendor products and services, etc.

Identifies and documents business strategies, objectives and drivers.

Calculates/estimates costs and benefits of alternative actions or solutions to establish their viability/ROI.

Reports and reviews testing results.

Trains internal employees or external clients on changes, new systems or new procedures. Conducts one-on-one or classroom training depending upon the size or desire of the audience.

May mentor, guide, advise and/or check the work of less experienced business systems analysts.

Considers business implications of the application of technology to the current business environment.

Support and provide information to Product Owner design UI/UX, Customer Journey,..

Support ITPM beak Task and Manager Project Plan.

Other related duties assigned as needed.

3+ year experience as a Business Systems Analyst / Business Analyst

Good documentation and presentation skills

Modeling and Design business process

Can read and design in UML, familiar with at least one among Use-cases diagram, Activity Diagram, State Diagram, Sequence Diagram, able to understand and design a Relation Entity Diagram

Data-driven, have experience in SQL, Data Model

Having experience in stock company is a plus

Willing-to-learn spirit, experience in Fintech is advantage

Những Gì

Attractive compensation & benefits.

13th month salary bonus and yearly performance bonus.

14 paid days off per year

Premium health care insurance

Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....)

Salary review at least one time per year based on employee\'s performance and contribution.

Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, english club, running club,..).

Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law

Work with experienced & strong team.

Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments.

