Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Phú Mỹ Hưng, 8 Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Formulates and defines system scope and objectives through research and fact-finding combined with an understanding of applicable business systems and industry requirements.
Devises or modifies procedures to solve complex problems considering computer equipment capacity and limitations, operation time and form of desired results.
Define context and needs of business or organization and recommend solutions to meet the requirements and bring values to stakeholders and projects.
Includes analysis of business and user needs, documentation of requirements (Activity Diagram, Sequence Diagram, State Diagram, Cash flow, API doc, SRS, FRS, PRD,...) and translation into proper system requirement specifications.
Influences business partners and service providers regarding priorities, hardware/software selection and/or vendor selection.
Analyzes marketplace, industry, company, technology trends and best practices, vendor products and services, etc.
Identifies and documents business strategies, objectives and drivers.
Calculates/estimates costs and benefits of alternative actions or solutions to establish their viability/ROI.
Reports and reviews testing results.
Trains internal employees or external clients on changes, new systems or new procedures. Conducts one-on-one or classroom training depending upon the size or desire of the audience.
May mentor, guide, advise and/or check the work of less experienced business systems analysts.
Considers business implications of the application of technology to the current business environment.
Support and provide information to Product Owner design UI/UX, Customer Journey,..
Support ITPM beak Task and Manager Project Plan.
Other related duties assigned as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good documentation and presentation skills
Modeling and Design business process
Can read and design in UML, familiar with at least one among Use-cases diagram, Activity Diagram, State Diagram, Sequence Diagram, able to understand and design a Relation Entity Diagram
Data-driven, have experience in SQL, Data Model
Having experience in stock company is a plus
Willing-to-learn spirit, experience in Fintech is advantage
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary bonus and yearly performance bonus.
14 paid days off per year
Premium health care insurance
Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....)
Salary review at least one time per year based on employee\'s performance and contribution.
Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, english club, running club,..).
Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law
Work with experienced & strong team.
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
