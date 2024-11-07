Tuyển Kinh doanh nội thất CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh nội thất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 65 đường số 7, khu phố 5, Phường An Phú, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh nội thất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Generating New Leads to company target clients
Develop sustainable and long-term business relationships with key clients.
Actively participate and assist with client identification, qualifications and pursuit processes.
Review contact terms & conditions.
Act as a conduit to communicate project needs to graphic design team.
Perform additional responsibilities as requested to help achieve business goals
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor degree in Marketing, Business Administration or similar, preferred.
Experience working in Interior Design, Architecture, Construction, Real-estate or Engineering.
Familiarity with Interior Design, Architecture, Construction industry.
Growing network of corporate and industry relevant contacts and prospective clients.
Love a challenge, have a healthy competitive spirit and thrive in a team environment.
Strong negotiation, presentation and communication skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
At AKI Design, we create a friendly working environment where you’ll collaborate with people from
diverse backgrounds and industries to solve important problems and become more
successful. Therefore, if it happens you are on the same wavelength as us and you’re willing to prove
it, you are welcome! Our teams enjoy working closely with a variety of amazing clients and high standard
projects.
Note: Travel, Company trip, Bonus, Training, 13th month salary, Health check and other insurance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI
