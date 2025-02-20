Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH VHG DATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

About Us

We are a technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking platforms across diverse fields, from social media to sustainable resource management.

Our current projects include:

1. Exclusive Social Media for Hollywood Stars: A new platform designed for celebrities to directly and rapidly connect with fans, building stronger relationships than ever before.

1. Exclusive Social Media for Hollywood Stars

2. Comprehensive Water Management Solution: A resource management system offering in-depth analysis of water agency ratings, reservoir levels, groundwater depths, and crop and weather data. Our platform empowers agencies and farmers to make data-driven, sustainable decisions.

2. Comprehensive Water Management Solution

Team members will be integral to the project’s success and can share in it through stock options.