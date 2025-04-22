Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại UNIMATES Education Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD
Key Responsibilities:
• Advise students on study programs, universities, and destinations based on their academic background and career goals.
• Have knowledge of application procedures, application documents, including personal statements, recommendation letters, and resumes.
• Provide guidance on visa applications and interview preparation.
• Stay updated on international education trends, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities.
• Collaborate with universities, institutions, and partners to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.
• Organize and participate in study abroad fairs, workshops, and promotional events.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 2-3 years of experience in study abroad consulting or a similar role.
• Strong knowledge of international education systems (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.).
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proficiency in English (both written and spoken).
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Tại UNIMATES Education Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại UNIMATES Education Vietnam
