Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Mức lương 400 - 600 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Lv 3, Tan Quoc Buildling, 267 Hoàng Diệu, Bình Hiên, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Advise students on study programs, universities, and destinations based on their academic background and career goals.

• Have knowledge of application procedures, application documents, including personal statements, recommendation letters, and resumes.

• Provide guidance on visa applications and interview preparation.

• Stay updated on international education trends, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities.

• Collaborate with universities, institutions, and partners to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

• Organize and participate in study abroad fairs, workshops, and promotional events.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor\'s degree in Education, International Relations, or a related field.

• At least 2-3 years of experience in study abroad consulting or a similar role.

• Strong knowledge of international education systems (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.).

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Proficiency in English (both written and spoken).

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại UNIMATES Education Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại UNIMATES Education Vietnam

