Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
FPT Software

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Quận 9

- Đà Nẵng, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PROJECT INFORMATION & OPPORTUNITY
FPT Automotive - the first specialized subsidiary of FPT. With more than 4,000 employees accompanying nearly 100 OEM and Tier 1/2 customers in the automotive field worldwide, FPT Automotive aims to become a world-class software product and service provider for the automobile industry.
FA is looking for Business Intelligence Analyst positions to research the market and understand Automotive industry trends around the world. Seize opportunities and provide reports, documents, and information feeding to Sales teams.
JOB DESCRIPTIONS
Create and develop reports and dashboards that provide insights into key business metrics and performance indicators
Analyze data and identify patterns and trends that can inform strategic decisions.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and requirements.
Identify and recommend data sources that can be used to improve business performance and decision-making.
Develop and maintain data models, data dictionaries, and other documentation to support the development and implementation of business intelligence solutions.
Implement data visualization tools and techniques to communicate results to stakeholders and other business units.
Participate in the development of business intelligence strategies and roadmaps.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in business intelligence and data analytics.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must to have:
Bachelor‘s degree in computer science, statistics, economics, or related field.
At least 5 year of experience in a BI/Data Analyst role, preferably in the IT field
Having a Data Analysis certificate is an advantage; English to read and understand specialized documents
Skills: Analyzing, synthesizing, making decisions from data; using Data Visualization and Excel tools; teamwork and independent work
Have an understanding of AI Basic and can apply AI to work
Other requirements: Careful, meticulous, proactive, eager to learn
Nice to have:
Experience with SQL, BI tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, or QlikView, and data warehousing concepts.
Knowledge of statistics and predictive analytics is a plus.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Global working environment, with opportunities to go on short-term and long-term business trips to Japan, America, EU, South Korea,...
Attractive salary. Performance-based award.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Exciting leisure: sports and art events (football club, family day,...)
Company's labor policy completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

