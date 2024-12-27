Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Quận 9 - Đà Nẵng, Quận Cầu Giấy

PROJECT INFORMATION & OPPORTUNITY

FPT Automotive - the first specialized subsidiary of FPT. With more than 4,000 employees accompanying nearly 100 OEM and Tier 1/2 customers in the automotive field worldwide, FPT Automotive aims to become a world-class software product and service provider for the automobile industry.

FA is looking for Business Intelligence Analyst positions to research the market and understand Automotive industry trends around the world. Seize opportunities and provide reports, documents, and information feeding to Sales teams.

JOB DESCRIPTIONS

Create and develop reports and dashboards that provide insights into key business metrics and performance indicators

Analyze data and identify patterns and trends that can inform strategic decisions.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and requirements.

Identify and recommend data sources that can be used to improve business performance and decision-making.

Develop and maintain data models, data dictionaries, and other documentation to support the development and implementation of business intelligence solutions.

Implement data visualization tools and techniques to communicate results to stakeholders and other business units.

Participate in the development of business intelligence strategies and roadmaps.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in business intelligence and data analytics.

Must to have:

Bachelor‘s degree in computer science, statistics, economics, or related field.

At least 5 year of experience in a BI/Data Analyst role, preferably in the IT field

Having a Data Analysis certificate is an advantage; English to read and understand specialized documents

Skills: Analyzing, synthesizing, making decisions from data; using Data Visualization and Excel tools; teamwork and independent work

Have an understanding of AI Basic and can apply AI to work

Other requirements: Careful, meticulous, proactive, eager to learn

Nice to have:

Experience with SQL, BI tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, or QlikView, and data warehousing concepts.

Knowledge of statistics and predictive analytics is a plus.

Global working environment, with opportunities to go on short-term and long-term business trips to Japan, America, EU, South Korea,...

Attractive salary. Performance-based award.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Exciting leisure: sports and art events (football club, family day,...)

Company's labor policy completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

