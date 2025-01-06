Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, Tòa W1, Vinhomes Westpoint, Đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, TP. Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As an Associate, you will support the overall research and due diligence within our Compliance Practice, by gathering information to help Kroll’s clients onboard and manage the risks associated with new clients and third parties, ensure we offer the right level of screening and due diligence solutions based on the risks inherent in the opportunity. At Kroll, your work will help deliver clarity to our clients’ most complex governance, risk and transparency challenges.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Have an analytical mind and enthusiasm for research and investigation? Come join our thriving global team and work with Fortune 500 clients in a highly collaborative, fast-paced environment! We are committed to the continuous professional support and development of our people; hone your skills and master new ones with the support of a world-class in-house training program. Become a regional specialist, learn to lead, deepen your linguistic abilities, build technical expertise--the opportunities are endless. The right candidate will have outstanding English reading and writing skills, meticulous attention to detail, a sense of curiosity, the ability and enthusiasm to learn quickly, and a dedication to client satisfaction. Fluency in other languages is a plus.
- Conduct increasingly complex English-language research using public record databases, commercial and proprietary databases, media sources and the Internet
- Analyze and synthesize relevant research findings
- Write well-structured, concise, logical and objective reports to provide clients with an accurate assessment of the findings

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa W1, Vinhomes Westpoint, Đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

