Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As an Associate, you will support the overall research and due diligence within our Compliance Practice, by gathering information to help Kroll’s clients onboard and manage the risks associated with new clients and third parties, ensure we offer the right level of screening and due diligence solutions based on the risks inherent in the opportunity. At Kroll, your work will help deliver clarity to our clients’ most complex governance, risk and transparency challenges.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Have an analytical mind and enthusiasm for research and investigation? Come join our thriving global team and work with Fortune 500 clients in a highly collaborative, fast-paced environment! We are committed to the continuous professional support and development of our people; hone your skills and master new ones with the support of a world-class in-house training program. Become a regional specialist, learn to lead, deepen your linguistic abilities, build technical expertise--the opportunities are endless. The right candidate will have outstanding English reading and writing skills, meticulous attention to detail, a sense of curiosity, the ability and enthusiasm to learn quickly, and a dedication to client satisfaction. Fluency in other languages is a plus.

- Conduct increasingly complex English-language research using public record databases, commercial and proprietary databases, media sources and the Internet

- Analyze and synthesize relevant research findings

- Write well-structured, concise, logical and objective reports to provide clients with an accurate assessment of the findings