Tuyển Business Intelligence VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Business Intelligence

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 302 Cầu Giấy Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Everfit.io
Marketing & Communications
United States
Everfit is building the future of personalized fitness.
We are looking for a dynamic Marketing Associate based in Hanoi, Vietnam, with experience studying abroad. In this role, you will support our marketing team in executing campaigns,coordinating efforts between global teams, and analyzing marketing performance. This position is ideal for someone who is organized, detail-oriented and has a keen understanding of international markets.
Marketing Associate
based in Hanoi, Vietnam
Responsibilities:
Campaign Support:
• Assist in planning and implementing social media, email, and digital marketing campaigns, ensuring timelines are met.
• Monitor campaign performance and compile weekly data reports for key metrics such as impressions, click-through rates, and conversions.
Team Coordination:
• Act as the liaison between teams in the US and Vietnam, ensuring seamless communication and alignment on priorities and deadlines.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR Dept

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

