Tuyển Business Intelligence VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Everfit.io

Marketing & Communications

United States

Everfit is building the future of personalized fitness.

We are looking for a dynamic Marketing Associate based in Hanoi, Vietnam, with experience studying abroad. In this role, you will support our marketing team in executing campaigns,coordinating efforts between global teams, and analyzing marketing performance. This position is ideal for someone who is organized, detail-oriented and has a keen understanding of international markets.

Marketing Associate

based in Hanoi, Vietnam

Responsibilities:

Campaign Support:

• Assist in planning and implementing social media, email, and digital marketing campaigns, ensuring timelines are met.

• Monitor campaign performance and compile weekly data reports for key metrics such as impressions, click-through rates, and conversions.

Team Coordination:

• Act as the liaison between teams in the US and Vietnam, ensuring seamless communication and alignment on priorities and deadlines.