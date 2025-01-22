Tuyển Business Intelligence Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** DESCRIPTION.

*** DESCRIPTION

- Work with Functional Consultants to understand and analyze Functional Specification (FS).

- Design, implement, unit test and create Technical Specification (TS) for SAP S4/HANA, SAP CAR, SAP FIORI improvements.

- Design, implement, unit test and create Technical Specification (TS) for Interface between SAP and other systems.

- Support to debug and resolve SAP issues.

- Stay updated with the latest technological advancement and changes in SAP development for further improvements.

- Responsible for providing expert guidance and support in the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of SAP solutions