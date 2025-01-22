Tuyển Business Intelligence Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Khuong Trung, Đống Đa, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*** DESCRIPTION.
*** DESCRIPTION
- Work with Functional Consultants to understand and analyze Functional Specification (FS).
- Design, implement, unit test and create Technical Specification (TS) for SAP S4/HANA, SAP CAR, SAP FIORI improvements.
- Design, implement, unit test and create Technical Specification (TS) for Interface between SAP and other systems.
- Support to debug and resolve SAP issues.
- Stay updated with the latest technological advancement and changes in SAP development for further improvements.
- Responsible for providing expert guidance and support in the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of SAP solutions

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*** QUALIFICATION
- At least 4 yeas of experience as a SAP ABAP Developer.
- Experience with SAP modules such as SAP PI/PO, SAP Fiori, SAP HANA, and other relevant SAP technologies.

Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC

Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, tòa nhà Toyota Thanh Xuân, 315 Trường Chinh, Hà Nội

