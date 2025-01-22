Tuyển Business Intelligence Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Khuong Trung, Đống Đa, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Work with Functional Consultants to understand and analyze Functional Specification (FS).
- Design, implement, unit test and create Technical Specification (TS) for SAP S4/HANA, SAP CAR, SAP FIORI improvements.
- Design, implement, unit test and create Technical Specification (TS) for Interface between SAP and other systems.
- Support to debug and resolve SAP issues.
- Stay updated with the latest technological advancement and changes in SAP development for further improvements.
- Responsible for providing expert guidance and support in the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of SAP solutions
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 4 yeas of experience as a SAP ABAP Developer.
- Experience with SAP modules such as SAP PI/PO, SAP Fiori, SAP HANA, and other relevant SAP technologies.
Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
