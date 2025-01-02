Tuyển Business Intelligence Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd
- Hà Nội: Pacific Place, 83B Lý Thường Kiệt, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position will be responsible for formulating and executing asset management strategies and plans for the real estate portfolio, including marketing strategies to optimise income and realise the highest value of our assets.
Job Responsibilities
* Responsible for the overall positioning of assets as well as the enhancement of cashflow and asset value.
* Preparing and managing our annual budgets and reports which cover the financial performance of the asset, leasing status, and rental collection.
* Work closely with the Property Manager to ensure that the asset is properly maintained, managed and compliant with regulations.
* Build strong relationships with customers and coordinating with external parties like government authorities, brokers, etc.
* Managing market intelligence and collating global market / industry information to ensure competitiveness of the Company’s products and services.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
KPI Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd
