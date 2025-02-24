Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ezyremit Worldwide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 27 Triệu

Tasks & Responsibilities:

I) Management:

• Improving operational management systems, processes, and best practices

• Establishing customer service policies and procedures to increase the quality of customer service

• Setting customer satisfaction targets and working with the team to meet targets consistently

• Conduct quality control tests to ensure organization standards are being met.

• Take part in recruiting, training, and supervising the team

• Coordinate staff schedules and ensure a rational timesheet.

• Occasionally crosscheck and reconcile the transactions

• Monitor employee activities and provide guidance where needed.

• Encourage a positive work environment and culture for the team

• Work closely with legal and compliance departments to ensure that activities remain compliant.

• Keep track and update the system's errors and work directly with IT to resolve them.

• Staying updated on developments in the customer services field

• Create and send reports to the Board of Directors.

II) Operation: