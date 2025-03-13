Tuyển Cloud Engineer British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
British University Vietnam (BUV)

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Mức lương
Từ 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Ecopark township, Van Giang, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 1,500 USD

POSITION PURPOSE
The Student Recruitment Operations Manager is pivotal in enhancing the university’s student recruitment processes across all channels, including B2B and B2C. This role focuses on managing the tele-sales and customer care teams to optimize engagement with prospective students and stakeholders. Additionally, the manager will oversee administrative functions and logistics for recruitment events, ensuring that all activities run smoothly and effectively. A key responsibility will be to design and implement comprehensive training activities, develop training materials, and establish a structured training process for all positions within the department. By implementing process improvements and leveraging data-driven insights, the manager will enhance the overall recruitment experience, driving higher conversion rates and fostering long-term relationships with students and partners.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
• Recruitment Operations and Strategy
• Tele-Sales and Customer Care Management
• Event Management and Scholarship Program Organization
• Training and Development of Staff

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

British University Vietnam (BUV)

British University Vietnam (BUV)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ecopark campus, Ecopark Township, Van Giang District, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

