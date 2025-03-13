Tuyển Cloud Engineer British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

POSITION PURPOSE

The Student Recruitment Operations Manager is pivotal in enhancing the university’s student recruitment processes across all channels, including B2B and B2C. This role focuses on managing the tele-sales and customer care teams to optimize engagement with prospective students and stakeholders. Additionally, the manager will oversee administrative functions and logistics for recruitment events, ensuring that all activities run smoothly and effectively. A key responsibility will be to design and implement comprehensive training activities, develop training materials, and establish a structured training process for all positions within the department. By implementing process improvements and leveraging data-driven insights, the manager will enhance the overall recruitment experience, driving higher conversion rates and fostering long-term relationships with students and partners.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

• Recruitment Operations and Strategy

• Tele-Sales and Customer Care Management

• Event Management and Scholarship Program Organization

• Training and Development of Staff