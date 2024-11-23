Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Sun Wah Tower, 115 Nguyen Hue Boulevar, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About the Department

The Technology and Operations function is comprised of five teams of specialists with distinct capabilities: business partnership, technology, operations, risk governance and planning support and services. We work closely together to harness the power of technology to support our physical and digital banking services and operations. This includes developing, centralising and standardising technology systems as well as banking operations in Singapore and overseas branches.

Responsibilities

Reports to the Team Leader / Supervisor

Attend to inbound and outbound telephone calls/contacts/correspondence in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Provide information on services offered by the bank to enhance customer relationships.

Identify and maximize sales opportunities, where applicable, to all customers.

Provide professional, friendly, and high-quality customer service & sales for each point of contact with the customer.

Identify and respond to customer needs accordingly.

Manage challenging customers professionally and provide after sales service, where applicable.

Able to consistently communicate in a positive and enthusiastic manner, while handling customer complaints in an assertive manner.

Use call/contact control techniques to provide efficient, high-quality interactions with customers.

Maintain detailed records of client interaction to improve quality of information available.

To provide optimum service to all customers by answering inquiries and resolving complaints effectively with the aim of projecting a professional image

Update and perform on-line maintenance on system terminals as per customers’ requests.

Ensure effective and timely follow-up as promised to customers.

Process financial entries and adjustment on customers’ accounts if necessary

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

Holds at least Diploma or Degree in any field.

Previous experience in a call center would be an added advantage.

Should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills with good command of written and spoken Vietnamese and English.

Strong in customer service skills. A team player with commitment and initiative, service oriented, able to

work under pressure, matured, motivated, meticulous, and analytical and able to multi-task.

Good understanding of the bank’s customers, product, and services.

Working knowledge of specialized products, systems, and services.

Knowledge of Internet, Microsoft Office including email, MS Excel, MS Word, and fax.

High level of listening and comprehension skills. Able to probe for required information from customer.

Assertive and able to manage in situations where there may be limited information.

Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual Salary Review; Performance Bonus

Healthcare Plan: Healthcare Insurance Policy; Annual Health Check-Up Program

Healthcare Plan:

Staff Housing Loan Policy (Mortgage); Tenure Policy (Long-service award); Annual Paid Leave,

