Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sun Wah Tower, 115 Nguyen Hue Boulevar, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About UOB
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.
About the Department
The Technology and Operations function is comprised of five teams of specialists with distinct capabilities: business partnership, technology, operations, risk governance and planning support and services. We work closely together to harness the power of technology to support our physical and digital banking services and operations. This includes developing, centralising and standardising technology systems as well as banking operations in Singapore and overseas branches.
Responsibilities
Reports to the Team Leader / Supervisor
Attend to inbound and outbound telephone calls/contacts/correspondence in accordance with standard operating procedures.
Provide information on services offered by the bank to enhance customer relationships.
Identify and maximize sales opportunities, where applicable, to all customers.
Provide professional, friendly, and high-quality customer service & sales for each point of contact with the customer.
Identify and respond to customer needs accordingly.
Manage challenging customers professionally and provide after sales service, where applicable.
Able to consistently communicate in a positive and enthusiastic manner, while handling customer complaints in an assertive manner.
Use call/contact control techniques to provide efficient, high-quality interactions with customers.
Maintain detailed records of client interaction to improve quality of information available.
To provide optimum service to all customers by answering inquiries and resolving complaints effectively with the aim of projecting a professional image
Update and perform on-line maintenance on system terminals as per customers’ requests.
Ensure effective and timely follow-up as promised to customers.
Process financial entries and adjustment on customers’ accounts if necessary

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
Holds at least Diploma or Degree in any field.
Previous experience in a call center would be an added advantage.
Should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills with good command of written and spoken Vietnamese and English.
Strong in customer service skills. A team player with commitment and initiative, service oriented, able to
work under pressure, matured, motivated, meticulous, and analytical and able to multi-task.
Good understanding of the bank’s customers, product, and services.
Working knowledge of specialized products, systems, and services.
Knowledge of Internet, Microsoft Office including email, MS Excel, MS Word, and fax.
High level of listening and comprehension skills. Able to probe for required information from customer.
Assertive and able to manage in situations where there may be limited information.
Be a part of UOB Family
UOB is an equal opportunity employer. UOB does not discriminate on the basis of a candidate's age, race, gender, color, religion, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or other non-merit factors. All employment decisions at UOB are based on business needs, job requirements and qualifications. If you require any assistance or accommodations to be made for the recruitment process, please inform us when you submit your online application.
Apply now and make a difference.

Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual Salary Review; Performance Bonus
Healthcare Plan: Healthcare Insurance Policy; Annual Health Check-Up Program
Healthcare Plan:
Staff Housing Loan Policy (Mortgage); Tenure Policy (Long-service award); Annual Paid Leave,

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Ngân hàng TNHH một thành viên United Overseas Bank (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-service-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job255374
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất