Tuyển Customer Success BW Industrial Development JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại BW Industrial Development JSC
- Bình Dương: Becamex Tower, 230 Binh Duong Boulevard, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Roles and Responsibilities:
1. Customer Support:
• Assist in responding to customer inquiries and requests in a timely and
professional manner.
• Provide basic information on available properties, lease terms, and company
policies.
2. Administrative Tasks:
• Assist in maintaining accurate customer records and documentation.
• Support in preparing and organizing documents, reports, and presentations.
• Provide translation support in Chinese and English, as needed.
3. Market Research:
• Conduct basic market research to gather information on industry trends and
competitor activities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại BW Industrial Development JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Provide laptop for employee
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BW Industrial Development JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
