Tuyển Customer Success BW Industrial Development JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Roles and Responsibilities:

1. Customer Support:

• Assist in responding to customer inquiries and requests in a timely and

professional manner.

• Provide basic information on available properties, lease terms, and company

policies.

2. Administrative Tasks:

• Assist in maintaining accurate customer records and documentation.

• Support in preparing and organizing documents, reports, and presentations.

• Provide translation support in Chinese and English, as needed.

3. Market Research:

• Conduct basic market research to gather information on industry trends and

competitor activities.