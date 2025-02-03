Tuyển Customer Success BW Industrial Development JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BW Industrial Development JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
BW Industrial Development JSC

Customer Success

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại BW Industrial Development JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Becamex Tower, 230 Binh Duong Boulevard, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Roles and Responsibilities:
1. Customer Support:
• Assist in responding to customer inquiries and requests in a timely and
professional manner.
• Provide basic information on available properties, lease terms, and company
policies.
2. Administrative Tasks:
• Assist in maintaining accurate customer records and documentation.
• Support in preparing and organizing documents, reports, and presentations.
• Provide translation support in Chinese and English, as needed.
3. Market Research:
• Conduct basic market research to gather information on industry trends and
competitor activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại BW Industrial Development JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Máy tính xách tay
Provide laptop for employee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BW Industrial Development JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BW Industrial Development JSC

BW Industrial Development JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Pearl Plaza - Floor 8, 561A Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

