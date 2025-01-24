Tuyển Customer Success A.P. Moller-Maersk làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A.P. Moller-Maersk
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại A.P. Moller-Maersk

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.
We Offer
This is an exciting career opportunity in an international, challenging business setting known for diversity and being a high paced environment. You will get to focus on creating valuable relations with current and new customers and work with highly professional teams in an environment where you will be valued, recognized and well rewarded. You will work with amazing and diverse colleagues with a deep sense of commitment to live Our Values and together, go all the way for our customers, society and for each other.
Working Location: Ho Chi Minh / Binh Duong
Key Responsibilities:
The role of 4PL Customer Experience Agent is to take full responsibility for customer experience by managing and monitoring the end-to-end shipment process on behalf of customer supply chain operation department in compliance with all company procedures and regulatory requirement. The first point of contact for stakeholders for daily operations activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại A.P. Moller-Maersk Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Performance Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại A.P. Moller-Maersk

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

A.P. Moller-Maersk

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

