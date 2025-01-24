Tuyển Customer Success A.P. Moller-Maersk làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.

Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.

We Offer

This is an exciting career opportunity in an international, challenging business setting known for diversity and being a high paced environment. You will get to focus on creating valuable relations with current and new customers and work with highly professional teams in an environment where you will be valued, recognized and well rewarded. You will work with amazing and diverse colleagues with a deep sense of commitment to live Our Values and together, go all the way for our customers, society and for each other.

Working Location: Ho Chi Minh / Binh Duong

Key Responsibilities:

The role of 4PL Customer Experience Agent is to take full responsibility for customer experience by managing and monitoring the end-to-end shipment process on behalf of customer supply chain operation department in compliance with all company procedures and regulatory requirement. The first point of contact for stakeholders for daily operations activities.